Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,589 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $48,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,989,000 after purchasing an additional 296,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.29.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.