Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Bank of America

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.05.

TXN stock opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

