Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.05.

TXN stock opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

