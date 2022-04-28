Stifel Nicolaus Trims Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price to $170.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.05.

TXN opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.68. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

