Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Susquehanna

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.05.

Shares of TXN opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.68. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 136.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

