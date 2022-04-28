ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSTI. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $333.06 million, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.31.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall Hawks purchased 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 847 shares of company stock valued at $23,068. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

