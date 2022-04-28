Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.