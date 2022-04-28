Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,162 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.50.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $283.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

