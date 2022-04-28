SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE opened at $187.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.55 and its 200 day moving average is $201.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

