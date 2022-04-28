Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 161,814 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 55.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

