ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,798 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,169,000 after acquiring an additional 138,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $351.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $281.45 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.98 and its 200 day moving average is $340.96.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.