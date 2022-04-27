Northern Trust Corp Sells 74,051 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,051 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of CoStar Group worth $233,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,724,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after acquiring an additional 949,704 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

