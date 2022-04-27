ProShare Advisors LLC Has $126.58 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,296 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $126,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after buying an additional 278,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $313.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.20 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

