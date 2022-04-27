Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,091,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,407. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

