ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of MDU Resources Group worth $21,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDU opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

