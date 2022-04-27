Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of RTX opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

