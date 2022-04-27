Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
Shares of RTX opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33.
In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.
About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.