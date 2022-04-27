Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.12. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

