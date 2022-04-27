ProShare Advisors LLC Has $20.91 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of SEI Investments worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

