ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 64,098 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,382,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,661,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 428,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.