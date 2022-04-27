Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,503 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in VeriSign by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $205.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.53 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.63.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

