Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

