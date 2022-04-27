ProShare Advisors LLC Has $19.26 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $446.09 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

