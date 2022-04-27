ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,321 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Monster Beverage worth $92,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after acquiring an additional 938,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,707,000 after acquiring an additional 624,194 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,463,000 after acquiring an additional 540,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.