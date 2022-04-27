KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,605 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of KLA worth $140,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC opened at $314.76 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.72 and its 200-day moving average is $377.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.60.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.