ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,691 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Biogen worth $70,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $206.99 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.25.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

