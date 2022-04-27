Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 155,426 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 155,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of V.F. worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

VFC stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

