ProShare Advisors LLC Has $15.12 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

HCA opened at $214.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $197.41 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

