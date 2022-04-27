ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

