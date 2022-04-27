MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,509 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $21,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,915 over the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.