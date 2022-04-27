The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $21,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,221 shares of company stock worth $5,011,454. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.