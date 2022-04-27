ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 408,572 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JD.com worth $105,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $216,391,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $146,280,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.