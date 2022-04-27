Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $211,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 928 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $167.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.76. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.