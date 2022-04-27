ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Bank OZK worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

