M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after buying an additional 1,258,858 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

