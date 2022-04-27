M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Shares of QRVO opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

