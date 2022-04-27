JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA cut their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.03 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

