Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kellogg by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after acquiring an additional 162,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kellogg by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $70.21.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

