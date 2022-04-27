Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

