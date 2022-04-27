Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD opened at $236.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

