SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

SNPS opened at $282.90 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.19 and a 200-day moving average of $324.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

