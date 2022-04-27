Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,056,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 250,642 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,940,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 106,699 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.39. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

