Keybank National Association OH Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $21,671,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,687.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.