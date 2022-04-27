Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Baker Hughes worth $207,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,727 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,237,752 shares of company stock worth $1,305,562,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

