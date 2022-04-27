Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

CCI opened at $188.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.