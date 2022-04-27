Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

