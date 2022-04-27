Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 77,188 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,188 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of LKQ worth $62,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 175.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 41.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 94,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

LKQ stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

