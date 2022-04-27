Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,149 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $66,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entegris by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average of $132.42.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.78.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

