Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $65.12 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $65,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 1,143.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.71. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,054 shares of company stock valued at $32,244,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

