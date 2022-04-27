Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

