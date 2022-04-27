Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $138,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

NYSE:ADC opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

